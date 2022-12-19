TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota has announced holiday plans and they’re making sure the community can enjoy the new year.

On Friday, the Sarasota Police Department said the annual Pineapple Drop will be held downtown at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The department asks those celebrating to leave backpacks, coolers and alcohol behind.

The department also reminds residents celebratory gunfire is illegal.

“A bullet fired into the air will come down, and the unintended consequences can be tragic. It is against the law to fire a weapon in the City of Sarasota; Violators can expect to be arrested,” according to a press release.

Several roads will be closed for the New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop.