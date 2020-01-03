Sarasota caregiver allegedly stole $1M from 94-year-old before and after she died

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota caregiver is accused of stealing more than $1 million from her 94-year-old client’s account before and after the woman died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Anna Bullinger was hired by a Nokomis woman who died last year.

In September, an attorney for the victim’s estate said he noticed several suspicious Bank transactions Bullinger had made and contacted authorities.

Between Jan. 2015 and June 2019, deputies say Bullinger cashed 147 checks totaling more than half a million dollars. This included a $90,000 check, which was deposited the day after her client died.

Deputies said that check was deposited into a bank account belonging to Bullinger’s daughter and had the memo note that said “gift.” The signature belonged to the victim, but the rest of the information was in someone else’s handwriting.

Investigators also suspect Bullinger transferred a trust account valued at $650,000 to her daughter in Jan. 2019.

Detectives said the victim signed documents authorizing the closure of her husband’s trust and instructed someone to dissolve the account and place $650,000 in her daughter’s account as a gift.

Investigators began reviewing transactions made from the victim’s account and noticed she had written and signed checks until May, and that the signatures matched her handwriting, but the payable information did not.

Authorities say a total of $1,102,307 was stolen from the woman’s account.

On Tuesday, Bullinger, 55, was arrested and charged with one felony count of Exploitation of the Elderly Over $50,000 and booked into the Sarasota County jail. She was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies said Bullinger has several prior arrests for petit theft, grand theft and violation of probation.

