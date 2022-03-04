Sarasota breaks ground on Bobby Jones Golf Club restoration project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bobby Jones Golf Club has been a part of Sarasota’s history for nearly a century. It’s struggled to bring in profit over the last decade, but now plans to restore the property are underway.

The city broke ground on a multi-million dollar restoration project Friday, less than two months after commissioners voted to protect the 261-acre property from development in perpetuity.

The 45-hole golf club will be downsized to 27-holes, including the original Donald Ross design. The remainder of the property will open to the public as a nature park for bikers, walkers, joggers, and bird watchers. Plans for a playground are also in the works.

Golf course architect Richard Mandell hopes the new, mixed-use property will help grow the game of golf.

“That park is a window into golf for people that don’t know about golf. My plan, not my hope, but my plan is that people will see the golf course from the park and say you know what, I wanna try that game,” said Mandell.

In addition to the nature park and golf course restoration, the city is investing in water quality improvements at the property which serves as a watershed.

“One of the most functional aspects about this project is the water quality improvement. This is a watershed that filters water from about 5000 acres of Sarasota and Sarasota County through this property about 2.6 billion gallons of water makes its way through this property and into Philippi Creek and into Sarasota Bay. As a coastal community, it is just so important that we make sure only the cleanest water enters our bays and estuaries,” said Commissioner Hagen Brody.

As for management at the municipal golf course, things will look different from the past.

“We are bringing in a private management company which means that we will no longer be losing so much money. We will be entering into a big agreement with a private company that does this for municipalities and we will be splitting the revenues,” said Mayor Erik Arroyo. “It is going to have a very minimal impact on the taxpayers and we are finding that the support is overwhelming at the state and federal level and we will find out that the burden on taxpayers in terms of this bond will also be very very minimal,” he continued.

Residents are hopeful the changes will help the golf course see success.

“With the management company, the city still owns the property and will still have their hands in terms of management and what happens at the course, but you will have a professional company who is very good at marketing and I think that is an important part of this whole thing as we move forward,” said resident Norm Dumaine.

Dumaine and other neighbors tell 8 On Your Side they’re excited the large property will have something for everyone.

“I think in the long run, the citizens are going to find it a much more useful property than they did before,” he continued.

In addition to the Donald Ross course restoration, a new 9-hole adjustable course will be constructed as well as a player development center, large driving range, short-game practice area and a clubhouse featuring a restaurant.

The restored Donald Ross course is expected to open to the public for play as soon as November. The new 9-hole adjustable course is projected to be finished in January 2023, according to the city.