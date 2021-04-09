Sarasota Bradenton Int’l Airport records historic monthly passenger numbers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – March was a record-breaking month for the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The airport saw 277,590 passengers last month, breaking its all-time record of 255,247 passengers for a single month. Passenger numbers increased 74 percent over the previous month of February. Compared to March 2020, passenger traffic was 81 percent higher than the 2020 level of 153,246.

“It is really exciting to see us break our record for the highest number of passengers in a single month. With the recent addition of Southwest Airlines, and expanded service on our nine other carriers, travelers now have a multitude of choices when making their travel plans,” said President and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Rick Piccolo. “Now that a vaccine is readily available in the United States, domestic passenger travel has quickly returned to SRQ and we expect to see a record number of passengers through the remainder of the year.”

In March 2018, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport had six airlines serving 12 nonstop destinations. Now in March 2021, the airport had 10 airlines serving 45 nonstop destinations.

Future projects that are currently in design include expanding the ground transportation area, adding additional parking for rental cars, constructing a new inline baggage handling system, and adding additional concessionaires including new restaurants and gift shops.