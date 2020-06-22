Sarasota-Bradenton Int’l Airport announces new flight schedules, destinations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is beginning to see signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as airlines return flights and passengers to the airport, as well as add new destinations.

JetBlue announced nonstop service from SRQ to Newark, New Jersey (EWR), starting August 6. Additionally, JetBlue will also provide nonstop service to New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport and the seasonal service to Boston (BOS).

American Airlines announced it will add nonstop flights to New York’s LaGuardia (LGA) airport starting July 11. The airline is also bringing back service to Philadelphia (PHL) on July 3, as well as Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Washington D.C. (DCA) on July 7.

Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare (ORD). Additionally this summer, Frontier will provide nonstop service to four destinations: Cleveland (CLE) and Philadelphia (PHL) flights started on June 6 and Cincinnati (CVG) and Chicago (ORD) service will begin on July 4.

Delta Air Lines added a third daily flight to Atlanta (ATL) on June 11 and will add a fourth daily flight beginning July 2.

United Airlines will continue to provide service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD).

Allegiant will continue to provide a minimum of two times weekly service to thirteen destinations including Baltimore (BWI), Cincinnati (CVG), Cleveland (CLE), St. Louis (BLV), Grand Rapids (GRR), Knoxville (TYS), Richmond (RIC), Asheville (AVL), Pittsburgh (PIT), Indianapolis (IND), Harrisburg (MDT), Columbus (LCK), and Syracuse (SYR). Allegiant also plans to return service to six additional destinations in August including Allentown (ABE), Nashville (BNA), Des Moines (DSM), Flint (FNT), Fort Wayne (FWA), and Rockford (RFD).

SRQ continues to follow the recommendations of the CDC with increased janitorial staffing, plastic shields, hand sanitizer stations, social distance markers, and face-covering requirements for all airport employees.

