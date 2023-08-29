SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flights are still taking off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as Florida awaits Hurricane Idalia’s arrival.

SRQ announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that they’ll “remain open and operational.” However, several flights have already been canceled or delayed.

With the airport open, United Airlines also added an extra flight from Sarasota to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) due to Idalia.

To see all delayed or canceled flights at SRQ, follow this link.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday and is expected to rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is about 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa. The storm’s winds have increased to 85 mph.

Idalia is forecast to make landfall along the northwest Gulf Coast of Florida sometime on Wednesday as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia Resources

Watch WFLA Now’s 24/7 coverage to stay up-to-date on Idalia. Get the latest on closings and weather conditions in your area on our Tracking the Tropics page.