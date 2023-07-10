SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy is back home with his family nearly three weeks after a stray bullet struck him in the head.

It was a near-death experience for Aaron Hunter III, who was shot while playing outside with his friends in Sarasota.

His family prayed for a miracle and countless others did the same as Aaron underwent brain surgery.

His story spread across the Tampa Bay area and touched many hearts.

His parents have been overwhelmed by support from people across the community and they’re optimistic as they begin the next chapter of his recovery. However, his return home now comes with more questions about the investigation without any developments in the case.

A sense of lightness mixed with relief after 19 days of anguish and uncertainty.

Erica Dorsey and Aaron Hunter Sr. are resting much easier since their 13-year-old son is finally back home.

“He was shot,” Dorsey said. “It has not just altered his life, but it has altered our lives as well.”

Less than three weeks ago Aaron’s life changed forever. He was playing with friends down the street from his home when he was struck by a stray bullet. His parents were shaken in disbelief.

“I though that he was just grazed and that there was not way in the world that he was shot in the head,” Dorsey said. “However, true enough, there was a bullet wound entry on the side of the head. The bullet traveled to the back.”

Aaron was immediately airlifted 35 miles away to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. However, an extensive surgery was met with a grim outlook from doctors. Three days later, his condition turned around.

“He had a seizure on Monday,” Hunter said. “It got really bad just like they said it would, but I knew that my community was praying.”

“This child has made it this far and we’re going to make sure he continues to make it,” Dorsey said. “They did not expect for him to live.”

His parents say prayers brought Aaron home from the hospital. They’re confident the power of prayer will also bring justice.

The family is grateful for the support they’re receiving from the community. They are in need of gas cards and gift cards for groceries as they enter this next phase of recovery.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.