Sarasota-bound Allegiant flight makes emergency landing in Asheville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A plane heading from Columbus, Ohio to Sarasota made an emergency landing in Asheville, North Carolina Thursday night after an indicator light in the cockpit came on, airport officials said.

Allegiant flight 2038 landed in Asheville around 5 p.m., and the 151 passengers and six crew members taxied to the gate while the plane was inspected, according to Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padgett.

Padgett said a replacement plane was sent in to continue the flight and was supposed to arrive in Sarasota at 9:15 p.m., but it was delayed for several hours due to a thunderstorm.

The flight arrived at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport around 3:05 a.m.

“We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and have issued passengers meal vouchers and vouchers for $50 off of future travel,” Padgett said.

