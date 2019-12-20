Sarasota Beef’ O Brady’s employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has identified a positive case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at a Beef ‘O Brady’s.

The employee at the 1037 Sumter Blvd location in North Port recently tested positive and may have exposed patrons between Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, according to DOH-Sarasota.

Health officials recommended for anyone who ate or drank at this restaurant between Dec. 7 and Dec. 20 are encouraged to get a hepatitis A vaccination.

The symptoms include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).

DOH – Sarasota will be offering vaccinations for free at the Sarasota, and North Port Immunization Clinics.

The DOH Sarasota location will be opened from:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8 – 11a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 – 11 a.m.

Fridays: 8 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The DOH North Port location will be opened from:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Fridays: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Those with specific questions about exposure to hepatitis A at Beef ‘O Brady’s can call (941) 861-2873 to reach the DOH-Sarasota Epidemiology staff.