Sarasota Army recruiter arrested, whistleblower and mother speak out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota mother is proud of her daughter, after her daughter reported an incident to her counselor that led to an Army recruiter’s arrest. The mother, concerned with her family’s safety, asked that we not reveal her identity.

On Tuesday, Sarasota Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Lloyd Duyan, 33, and charged him with raping a 17-year old student. They believe there could be additional victims.

According to the arrest report, Duyan picked the victim up from a party and drove her home. Before letting her out of the car, he’s accused of sexually battering her.

The whistleblower, a 15-year old classmate of the victim, heard about what happened and told an adult at the school.

“And I was like, I really don’t know what to do. The girl is not sure what to do,” the girl told a school counselor. “She’s not sure she wants to come out with it.”

The whistleblower and her 17-year old brother are both members of the Riverview High School junior ROTC program. Both spoke about some questionable conversations they had with Duyan. The girl claims Duyan sent her a troubling text after a workout.

“When we did our workout, he texted me after and said, your butt looked so nice in those leggings,” the teen recalled. “He’s like, I couldn’t stop staring.”

Kaitlyn Perez, a spokeswoman for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, says detectives are certainly concerned there are additional victims.

“This is just the beginning of the investigation. We were alerted in December that this victim had come forward about an incident that happened last August,” said Perez. “So what happened between August and December we’re really not sure. So we really urge the public to come forward.”

The whistleblower’s mother believes her daughter could have easily become a victim.

“He wanted to take my daughter out to lunch,” said the woman. “Absolutely he was grooming my daughter. Absolutely, without a doubt. Yeah, she could have easily been one of his victims.”