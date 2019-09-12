Sarasota administrator placed on leave following altercation involving student

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County School District is looking into an altercation that happened at Riverview High School Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the district says an altercation took place between a staff member and a student.

Earlier today an altercation took place at Riverview High School involving a student and staff member. A video of this altercation exists that I have reviewed. In addition, I have received reports from our interim Chief Operations Officer and Chief of Police regarding the preliminary investigation that took place by our police department. As an educator, I am deeply concerned about what transpired and have asked the police department to conclude their final investigation as quickly as possible. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is vitally important to all that we do and this incident needs to be investigated and resolved immediately.” Dr. Todd Bowden, Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and is no longer at the school or able to take part in extra-curricular activities.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department is conducting the investigation. It is too early to tell what happened before or after the altercation.