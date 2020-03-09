Sarasota adding more roundabouts to help traffic flow, make roads safer

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Three roundabout construction projects are currently underway in the city of Sarasota. They are all located along different parts of U.S. 41.

The goal of adding roundabouts to different portions of Sarasota is to help connect the city, along with improving traffic, and making it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

“So one of the interesting things with roundabouts, it can allow a lot of traffic to go through an intersection more efficiently so there is less delay for drivers but it is also much safer for pedestrians and drivers alike,” said City of Sarasota Engineer Alex Davishaw.

Right now, the city has a total of nine roundabouts that are already in use. The ones being added along U.S. 41 will be multi-lane roundabouts, which are different from the previous ones throughout the city.

The current roundabout projects are set to be complete later this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"

Global health expert talks coronavirus after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Global health expert talks coronavirus after new cases confirmed in Florida"

No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "No bond for those arrested in Polk County double murder case"

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Manatee County, officials say"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss