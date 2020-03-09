Sarasota adding more roundabouts to help traffic flow, make roads safer

SARASOTA, Fla (WFLA) – Three roundabout construction projects are currently underway in the city of Sarasota. They are all located along different parts of U.S. 41.

The goal of adding roundabouts to different portions of Sarasota is to help connect the city, along with improving traffic, and making it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

“So one of the interesting things with roundabouts, it can allow a lot of traffic to go through an intersection more efficiently so there is less delay for drivers but it is also much safer for pedestrians and drivers alike,” said City of Sarasota Engineer Alex Davishaw.

Right now, the city has a total of nine roundabouts that are already in use. The ones being added along U.S. 41 will be multi-lane roundabouts, which are different from the previous ones throughout the city.

The current roundabout projects are set to be complete later this year.

