Sarasota acupuncturist accused of using ‘spy camera’ to record patient undressing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – State authorities arrested Sarasota acupuncturist Dr. Rene Michael Ng at his office last Friday. The 62-year-old is accused of recording a female patient undressing without her knowledge.

According to arrest documents, Ng used a camera disguised as a pen to record a female patient without her consent. A short time after that recording took place, special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at Ng’s business on Bahia Vista Street. During the search warrant, authorities say a “covert USB spy camera” was discovered in the acupuncturist’s front pant pocket. Digital files of the patient who had just been treated were located on the recording device, according to FDLE.

The victim told FDLE agents she had no idea that she was being videotaped. The probable cause affidavit states the “victim believed that while she was in the closed door room, dressing and undressing, she was alone and had an expectation of privacy.”

8 On Your Side stopped by his business Tuesday. A sign posted on the front door indicated that Chinese Medical Solutions is closed until further notice. The note said, “we will inform/contact our patients as things progress.”

Photo: WFLA

The state law enforcement agency posted Ng’s photo to social media Monday. The state authorities tell 8 On Your Side other potential victims have been identified and they believe there are others out there. Anyone who believes that they may be a victim of this crime or has information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the FDLE Sarasota Field Office at 941-359-5655.

The case is still under investigation. FDLE says additional charges are expected.

Ng’s next court date is scheduled for March 17.