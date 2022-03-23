SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota acupuncturist is accused of video recording patients while they undressed, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said Dr. Rene Ng, 63, of Bradenton was charged with several counts of video voyeurism after a search warrant uncovered two “covert recording devices” at his business in January. The charges mark the second time Ng has been arrested by FDLE for video voyeurism.

FDLE began its investigation on Jan. 18 after a citizen told authorities about Ng’s recordings covert recordings.

After FDLE searched the Ng’s business, a forensic analysis found video recordings of five patients and still images from deleted recordings of three additional patients, who were undressing in the exam room, an FDLE news release stated.

The eight patients each confirmed with agents they were unaware of being recorded and did not consent to the recordings, the release added.

Ng was arrested and charged with eight counts of video voyeurism. He was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held without bond.

According to a previous report, FDLE claimed Ng used a “covert USB spy camera” disguised as a pen to record a female patient without her consent. When authorities searched the device, they discovered digital files of the patient who had just been treated.