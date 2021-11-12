Sandy Claws Beach Run to return to Siesta Beach in mid-December

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – What better way to kick off the upcoming holiday season than by hitting the ground running, literally. Sarasota County announced Friday that the 45th annual Sandy Claws Beach Run will take place in mid-December on Siesta Beach.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to take place in the one-mile or 5K fun runs on Saturday, Dec. 11, and are encouraged to participate in the holiday-themed costume contest.

A release from the county said the one-mile run has been “redesigned this year to include gathering supplies to create the ultimate cup of hot cocoa during the racecourse.”

Participants will earn a ribbon for the one-mile run and a medal for the 5K run. Custom awards will be given out to first through sixth place finishers in all age categories.

Community members are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Nov. 17 to guarantee the best price and to receive a runner bag and a long-sleeve performance event shirt.

For more information on the races, pricing, and registration, visit Sarasota County’s website.

