Rural bus stop relocated, kids must now walk nearly 2 miles to get there

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Old Miakka, a school bus stop has been relocated and it has parents frustrated and scared for their kids.

They have to walk a mile further down a dark rural road, and parents are demanding action.

For Sherry Hitt, this has become a new ritual-parking her truck at the bus stop and waiting.

“I’m picking up my grandson,” said Hitt.

She doesn’t want her grandson and his friend to walk this long journey alone.

“It’s very frustrating, the kid don’t have to walk that far,” said Hitt.

For decades in this rural area of Sarasota county, kids used a bus stop at the intersection of Carlton and Murphy Road.

“It was there whenever I was a little kid,” said Hitt.

But this year, Sarasota County Schools relocated the stop one mile away. For some, that means a walking journey of roughly 30 minutes or more to the bus.

“You have wild animals running around, and nowhere for the children to get to if something was to happen,” said parent Mark Finehout.

There’s no lighting, no sidewalks, the streets are narrow, the ground is flooded, the list goes on. Finehout feels this could put his kids in danger.

“A child predator. There’s nowhere for them to get to or nowhere for them to run to and they would be safe,” said Finehout.

Not to mention, just last week, a child died while boarding a school bus in rural Manatee county.

Parents are urging the school district to return the bus stop to its original location.

“Please look out for our children, we’re trusting you with our children’s safety,” said Finehout.

Sarasota County Schools told 8 On Your Side officials are investigating the situation to see if any changes need to be made.