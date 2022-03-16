SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police say a building has a partially collapsed roof after a tornado was spotted in Sarasota County.

According to Sarasota Police Public Information Officer Genevieve Judge, the tornado was seen around 2:15 p.m.

Around the same time, a call came in for the roof collapse at 2153 10th Street in Sarasota. Sarasota police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado reached EF-1 level status and lasted for nearly one minute.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

