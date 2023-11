SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A road is closed Tuesday evening after a deadly crash south of Sarasota, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in the 4300 block of Clark Road, deputies said.

Clark Road is closed between Darek Avenue and McIntosh Road, according to deputies.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and traffic in the area is being diverted.

No other details were immediately available.