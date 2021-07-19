Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement Monday. 

The congressman was fully vaccinated earlier this year, making this a breakthrough infection. Buchanan said he was tested after having mild flu-like symptoms and is now under quarantine.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said breakthrough cases happen in a small percentage of vaccinated people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss