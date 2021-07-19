Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement Monday.

The congressman was fully vaccinated earlier this year, making this a breakthrough infection. Buchanan said he was tested after having mild flu-like symptoms and is now under quarantine.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said breakthrough cases happen in a small percentage of vaccinated people.