SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) was discharged from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday after falling from a ladder at his home earlier this week.

In a Twitter post, the congressman said he was “grateful to be home and recovering” and thanked his family, community and hospital staff.

“My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington,” Steube said in a follow-up post. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday that members will no longer be allowed to vote by proxy.

Rep. Steube fell 25 feet from a ladder while cutting tree limbs on Wednesday afternoon. In a 911 audio recording obtained by News Channel 8, a witness told dispatchers a large branch fell onto the ladder and knocked it out from under Steube.

The impact left him with lacerations and bruising on a large area of his body, as well as some confusion, according to the 13-minute-long recording. His staff told News Channel 8 he spent the night in the ICU before moving to another ward on Thursday afternoon.

There is no official word on the extent of his injuries as he recovers at home.

“All praise and glory goes to God!” the congressman wrote on Twitter. “Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community.”

Rep. Steube represents District 17, which covers all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as parts of Lee county.