SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.

The congressman’s staff posted to Twitter to thank everyone for their well-wishes and to give an update on his condition.

Rep. Steube fell 25 feet from a ladder while cutting tree limbs on Wednesday afternoon. A witness called 911 and the congressman was rushed to the hospital, where he spent the night in the intensive care unit.

Staffers said Steube’s injuries were serious and are still being assessed, but he is expected to survive.

“He is making progress and in good spirits,” Steube’s staff wrote. “Congressman Steube and his family would like to express their deepest thanks to the team of doctors, nurses, and medical personnel treating him.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke with Rep. Steube and his wife Thursday morning, according to a post on his Twitter account. McCarthy said Steube was tapped to serve on the newly-approved “Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.”

It appears Rep. Steube will not be able to participate in a House vote until he recovers and can travel to Washington D.C. The Speaker announced just hours before that members will no longer be allowed to vote by proxy.

“Effective immediately, Members of Congress have to show up to work if they want their vote to count,” McCarthy wrote.

Rep. Greg Steube represents District 17, which covers all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as parts of Lee county.