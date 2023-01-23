SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Congressman Greg Steube is recovering at his Sarasota home after he fell 25 feet off a ladder while cutting tree limbs last week.

In a 911 audio recording obtained by News Channel 8, a witness told dispatchers a large branch fell onto the ladder and knocked it out from under Steube. He spent the night in the ICU before moving to another ward the following day.

Steube said he is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck.

“I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!” Steube posted on Twitter.

The congressman said he will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks as he recovers.

“I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!” he said.

Steube said he is “grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes.”

The congressman represents District 17, which covers all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as parts of Lee county.