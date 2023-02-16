SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rep. Greg Steube returned to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Thursday to honor the medical staff that helped saved his life.

Steube held a ceremony at the hospital Thursday to thank the trauma team for the extraordinary work that they do in the community.

The Republican serves Florida’s 17th district, which includes all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as portions of Lee County.

“In my district, we’re still fixing recovering trimming trees from the hurricane,” Steube said.

On Jan. 18, Steube suffered serious injuries after falling 25 feet from an extension ladder while trimming limbs on his property.

“I was cutting a limb, has a chainsaw going when the tree limb hit the extension ladder and knocked me up and into the air,” he recalled.

Steube fell to the ground face down. Amazon driver, Darrell Woodie, who witnessed the congressman’s accident, called 911.

“Everything that I witnessed for the most part was a blink of the eye,” said Woodie.

SMH’s highly-specialized team treated Steube for three nights in the Trauma Center and ICU. He suffered a concussion, broken pelvis, punctured lung and several torn ligaments in his neck.

“It’s a miracle that I’m here,” he said. “It’s a miracle that I’m so recovered as I am at this point.”

To show his gratitude, the congressman presented the team and center’s medical director with an American Flag that had flown over the nation’s capitol.

“Bring attention to this treasure in our community because it goes on song for so long and every day you guys come to work and save peoples lives,” said Steube.

SMH opened its Level 2 trauma center in 2015. It’s the only trauma center serving Sarasota County. The team treats more than 4,800 patients annually.

“The mortality rates for patients are significantly better than any national benchmark that means, when every second can mean the difference between life and death our community can count on our trauma team,” said David Verinder, SMH President & CEO.