‘Remember Me?’ Neighbors put sign of Gabby Petito in front of Laundrie home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of neighbors of the Laundrie family decided to make a statement to the family by putting a sign in front of the Laundrie family home over the weekend.

The Laundries have been the focus of negative attention from across the country after their son, Brian Laundrie, went missing during the investigation into the disappearance and death of his fianceé, Gabby Petito.

The women said they lived across the street from the Laundrie home, all the while hammering the sign into place. The sign bears an image of Gabby Petito and reads, “Remember me? Gabby Petito. Roberta & Chris, I once lived with you!”

“Hopefully they can see it,” a neighbor said once they were done.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for almost a month. Petito’s body was found the week following Laundrie’s disappearance, with a coroner confirming the discovery on Sept. 21.