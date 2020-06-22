Rehabilitated manatee mom, calf released into Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium helped release a rehabilitated manatee mother and calf into Sarasota Bay.

The release happened Thursday at Ken Thompson Park boat ramp.

According to Mote Marine, the mom suffered injuries from a boat strike and was rescued Mother’s Day weekend near Siesta Key by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Mote Marine Laboratory, and local law enforcement.

Credit: Mote Marine Laboratory

The manatee was taken to SeaWorld for rehabilitation, where staff found out she was pregnant and later gave birth to a healthy male calf on May 11.

SeaWorld’s staff provided around-the-clock care for the mom and calf, and cleared them for release.

The mother is is the 17th manatee to be treated at SeaWorld in 2020, according to Mote Marine.

