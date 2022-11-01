SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated levels of red tide detected at area beaches.

Due to elevated counts of red tide in Monday’s beach water samples, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota will be posting signs at several beaches to advise that red tide is present.

Officials said beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass.

Less than one month earlier, county officials issued a similar warning for red tide but later lifted the advisory following negative results. Experts, meanwhile, have been monitoring water quality to see if Hurricane Ian had any impacts on the Gulf.

Red tide is a harmful algal bloom that can cause mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation commonly associated with the common cold or seasonal sinus allergies.

The department said individuals with existing breathing problems, such as asthma, may experience more severe effects.

Fortunately, symptoms usually stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. For this reason, health officials are recommending those who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space.

The department said the public should not swim around dead fish and should keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam, and dead sea life. It is also recommended for those with chronic respiratory problems to consider staying away from the beach.

Residents living in beach areas who experience respiratory symptoms are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner

If symptoms do not subside, contact your healthcare provider for evaluation.

To report an illness, call the Florida Poison Control Centers toll-free 24/7, including health effects from exposure to red tide, at 1-800-222-1222.