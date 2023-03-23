SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Red Tide Health Advisory has been lifted for all Sarasota County beaches, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota announced Thursday.

The advisory had been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Dec. 28, 2022, but now, according to a press release, there are no advisories in place for any beaches in the county.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide status updates are updated on their website.

Mote Marine’s Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily for beaches with lifeguards.