TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Red Tide Health Advisory has been lifted for Sarasota County beaches, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota said Wednesday.

The advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Nov. 1 was lifted.

There are no advisories in place for any beach in Sarasota County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s red tide status updates are updated on their website.

Mote Marine’s Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily for beaches with lifeguards.