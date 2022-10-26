TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Red Tide Health Advisory that had been put in place at multiple Sarasota County beaches on Oct. 19 has been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said Wednesday that beach advisory signs at Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach and Caspersen Beach have been changed.

A sign at North Jetty will be changed after a temporary road closure due to Hurricane Ian clean-up.

DOH-Sarasota officials received test results Wednesday that showed zero cells for red tide.

There are no further advisories in place in Sarasota County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide status updates are posted online. Mote Marine’s Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily.