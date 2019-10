SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A rare American crocodile was captured and relocated after it was found in an Englewood family’s yard on Wednesday according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Thankfully both the crocodile and homeowners are safe after the crocodile was relocated by FWC.

American Crocodiles are considered threatened species according to FWC and are a shy and reclusive species, typically found only in brackish or saltwater areas of South Florida.