SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County School Board decides whether they’ll ask board member Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday.

The vote on her “voluntary resignation” comes amid a sexual assault investigation into her husband exposed a relationship between the couple and another woman.

“Mrs. Ziegler, it’s time for you to go. It’s time for your chaos and all of your drama, all of that needs to go,” fellow board member Tom Edwards said.

Documents detail allegations of rape against Bridget’s husband, Christian Ziegler. He is the chair of Florida’s Republican Party. According to investigators with the Sarasota Police Department, Bridget admitted they once had consensual sex with the alleged victim.

The group Support Our Schools is planning a rally ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting, and members are also calling for her resignation.

“Everybody, liberal, conservative, republican, democrat, no part affiliation believes that Bridget Ziegler should step down from the school board,” explains group co-founder and CEO Lisa Schurr.

Bridget has already stepped down from the Leadership Institute. According to Edwards, her resignation would be best for the school district. “The distraction need to be over, the resignation needs to happen. It’s for our students, our community, our faculty, it’s time to move on,” he said.

Neither Bridget nor Christian Ziegler have responded to News Channel 8’s request for comment. They have not been charged with any crime.

In an e-mail to GOP members, Christian said in part: …There are leaks in this process who are feeding the press selective information to generate narratives with, knowing that I cannot publicly counter them or share my side of the story at this point in the process.

The rally is planned for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the school board meeting at 6 p.m.