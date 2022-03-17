SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department said there are many questions left unanswered in the ongoing investigation into the “suspicious deaths” of two Sarasota women.

Police said their first death investigation began in late February, when the body of a 48-year-old Sarasota woman was found near the Centennial Park boat ramp, on North Tamiami Trail.

The second death investigation began less than a month later, in March when the body of a 59-year-old Sarasota woman was also found along North Tamiami Trail, this time near the shore of Whitaker Bayou.

Authorities said they have yet to determine if the two women knew each other or if the suspect or suspects knew the victims. The woman whose body was found in February was an unhoused citizen.

The woman whose body was found in March was in between living with family members. Police said she was in the process of receiving housing.

Over the last week, Sarasota police detectives and officers “worked diligently and tirelessly to collect evidence, speak with possible witnesses, and follow up on dozens of tips and leads that have been received,” according to a Thursday news release.

On Tuesday, police searched for evidence near the North Tamiami Trail corridor.

“We want to remind our community, especially those who may be in between housing or are unhoused, they need to remain vigilant,” Interim Chief Rex Troche said. “Until we’ve made arrests in these cases, this remains a top priority for our agency. We want citizens to remain vigilant and always be aware of their surroundings.”

Anyone with information on suspicious deaths is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.