A Purple Alert was issued for a Sarasota woman on Monday evening.

Deputies are searching for Corinne Dunnigan, who was last seen on Central Sarasota Parkway.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Dunnigan left her home with her 5-year-old son on Saturday.

Deputies said that Dunnigan is believed to be traveling northeast, from Alabama through Georgia.

She was last seen driving a 2022 black Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of 8164AN.

Anyone who sees Dunnigan is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

No other details were available.