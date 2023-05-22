NORT PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department issued a Purple Alert for a missing woman on Monday.

Police said 33-year-old Anastacia Shaw was last seen in the 3700 block of Wenona Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. She reportedly left the area to go shopping in Port Charlotte but never returned home.

“While Anastacia has left her residence without notice before, the amount of time now is abnormal,” the police department said.

Shaw was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and sneakers.

A Purple Alert is issued when an adult with cognitive disabilities is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nort Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.