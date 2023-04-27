SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix shoppers in Sarasota now have a new store to visit.

The grocery retailer opened a new location The Shoppes at Palmer Ranch on Honore Avenue Thursday.

Publix said the 48,000-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy.

The store will also feature a liquor store nearby.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store at The Shoppes at Palmer Ranch and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager.

The new store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

