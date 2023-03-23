SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota became home to a new Publix location after the grocery store giant had a grand opening on Thursday.

Grocery shoppers can enjoy Pub Subs in an all-new 51,000-square-foot store located at The Landings in Sarasota.

According to a press release, the store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat, and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The new location will also feature an adjacent liquor store.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store at The Landings and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager said in a statement.

The Landings Publix will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The official address for the store is 4840 S. Tamiami Trail.