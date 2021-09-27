Protesters let their voices be heard at Laundrie family home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Rachelle Payonk is from Minnesota visiting family in North Port and on Monday felt compelled to stop by the home of Brian Laundrie’s family.

“Being from out of town anyways we formed kind of a different attachment to the story and just wanted to be here and take it in and hoping for news soon, hoping for answers,” said Payonk.

She’s not alone. For days now people from the neighborhood and even some from far away have walked by the home or driven by the home to look and take pictures.

Over the weekend, reality television personality “Dog the Bounty Hunter” walked up to the Laundrie family home and knocked on the door.

The family didn’t answer, but they did call 911 to complain.

Also on Monday, two people with a bull horn protested every hour on the hour in front of the house.

“This case has brought me here,” said one of the protesters, Andra Griffin, ” I’ve really been following this. This kind of hits a chord in my heart and we’re just our here trying to bring answers to the Petito family and bring justice for Gabby,”

North Port police have been on the street, keeping an eye on the media, protesters and the Laundrie family. They’ve allowed the protest to go on, but have tried to limit cars driving down the street.

Griffin says, she just wants the Laundrie family to let authorities know where their son is.

“I just can’t believe that my parents would allow me to walk out of here. They would have took me by the ear and drug me down to the police station had something like this happened to me. I mean, there’s a right thing to do and a wrong thing to do and it seems like this family has done everything wrong,” said Griffin.