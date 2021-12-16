Prominent Sarasota cancer doctor charged with prescription and insurance fraud, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A prominent Sarasota doctor is under arrest accused of calling in fraudulent prescriptions for valium.

Investigators with the Sarasota Police Department say Dr. Michael Dattoli’s prescriptions were issued under the name of one of Dattoli’s former coworkers at the Datolli Cancer Center on behalf of Dattoli’s wife.

A former employee of the Datolli Cancer Center told Sarasota police officers that during a check of the Florida prescription drug controlled substance database in September 2021, he noticed several fraudulent prescriptions were written in 2020.

Three of the fraudulent prescriptions were written to Dattoli’s wife who was never the employee’s patient.

The victim was shown a copy of the phoned-in prescriptions during his interview with Sarasota police and said he never authorized the prescription.

Dattoli was charged with three counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, three counts of criminal use of personal identification information, and three counts of insurance fraud.

He is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail.