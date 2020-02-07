Procession for fallen state trooper stretches from east coast to Sarasota

Live Now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement vehicles stretched for as far as the eye could see Friday, their sirens blaring.

All the traffic at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Honore Avenue stopped. People stopped what they were doing, too.

“I was concerned.  I figured the least I could do was to be here and show my support,” said local resident James Gallager.

Gallager and his co-worker watched the procession for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock make its way through Sarasota.

“He’s got a lot of support. He’s been on the force for what, 19 years? I think it’s just a shame,” Gallager said.

Those 19 years came to an end earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officials explained that Bullock stopped along I-75 in Martin County to help a disabled driver. Moments later, that driver opened fire on Bullock, officials said.

A passing Riviera Beach police officer noticed the commotion, stopped and killed the alleged shooter.

FHP troopers have been in mourning for days, but still, their focus is on the people they serve.

“In a time like this, for everyone to take time out of their busy day and to show respect to Trooper Bullock, it’s incredible,” said Trooper Kenny Watson. “I’m lost for words.”

Before Bullock worked for FHP, he was in the U.S. Air Force.

There are many fellow officers, and people Bullock never knew, appreciative of his devotion to his community.

“Very very impressive. Important to acknowledge a state trooper like that,” said Jim Stange, visiting the area from Chicago.

