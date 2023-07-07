SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former deputy with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was convicted after sending sexual material to a minor in November 2021.

Scott Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 22 months in prison, followed by 38 months of probation. He will also be registered as a sexual predator for life.

Judge Dana Moss labeled Kelly as a “predator in uniform” after he used his position of authority to prey on a child who was mourning the loss of her father. Kelly pursued the child through social media after responding to a call for assistance. He sent the child lewd images of himself and persuaded her to engage in sexual activity.

“This person had no business wearing a uniform. He violated the oath he took – the oath to

protect and serve the citizens of our community,” Lead prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said. “Instead, he chose to use his position of authority to prey on a vulnerable child, one still coping with the loss of her father.”

The sheriff’s office responded to the situation immediately after learning of the deputy’s inappropriate behavior and was fired.