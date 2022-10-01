TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the notification, meant for Everbridge residents, was issued at 3 a.m. about a possible levee break in the Hidden River community, east of Fruitville Road.

Residents who registered for county alerts through Everbridge got the warning, but the sheriff’s office said a compromise to the levee would only affect the homes on the east side of the Hidden River community.

This would not affect other places in the county like Venice or North Port.

As of this report, Sarasota County deputies and fire personnel were going door-to-door to warn residents of possible flooding.

The sheriff’s office said residents should consider evacuation.

Friday, part of I-75 was closed after the Myakka River rose, threatening travelers. The closure is now southbound at Exit 193 at Jacaranda Blvd and northbound at Exit 179.

Major delays are expected along the interstate.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 193, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75: