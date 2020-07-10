North Lido Beach reopens after possible explosive device removed

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department was investigating a potentially explosive device found on North Lido Beach Friday morning.

Police said the item, identified as a military marking round, was was found near a garbage can at a parking lot around 7 a.m.

Sarasota police, their Explosive Materials Unit and MacDill Air Force Base officials were called in to collect the device and remove it from the scene. After further analysis, they will dispose of it properly.

Some parking lots and a section of the beach was closed for several hours. They have since reopened.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss