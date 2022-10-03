VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in some of Hurricane Ian’s hardest hit areas are warning residents of scammers who promise immediate clean-up and debris removal.

Venice police said some scammers may demand upfront payments and have no intention of following through with the work.

The police department said residents should take a photo of the vendor’s vehicle, license plate and driver’s license. “A reputable business would have no objection to this,” police said.

Police officers said if it’s possible, have a witness with you when negotiating with vendors. They also said to not believe promises that aren’t in writing.

The city of Venice said a contractor will begin picking up residential debris from Hurricane Ian as early as Oct. 5.

Venice residents with questions can call 841-486-2626 ext. 7401 for more information.