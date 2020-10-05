Police: Walmart maintenance worker charged with video voyeurism

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police have arrested a Walmart maintenance worker after he used a cell phone to shoot photos up and underneath women’s clothing at the store.

Police say another shopper at the Walmart on 17000 Tamiami Trail in North Port alerted a woman after seeing Joey Kaufman, 54, take photos underneath her dress.

The woman spoke to Walmart mangers but Walmart did find any images of the victim on Kauffman’s phone.

North Port police followed up with Kauffman a few days later and the department’s forensic team was able to download and extract multiple images involving more than a dozen women on Kauffman’s phone.

Kauffman later admitted to the police that he did take the photos and has been charged with video voyeurism.

Police are now asking if anyone saw anything suspicious at the store from August 2020 to September 2020 to contact North Port Police at 941-467-0281

More charges may be filed in the case.