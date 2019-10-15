Police: Venice man, 94, killed his wife because she had dementia

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a 94-year-old man shot and killed his 80-year-old wife who was suffering from dementia.

According to police, Wayne Julin called 911 after he shot his wife in the 6000 block of Aston Gardens Drive on Monday evening.

Police said Juhlin tried turning the gun on himself, but the firearm malfunctioned.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that the 80-year-old victim was suffering from dementia and her 94-year-old husband decided to end her life by shooting her,” police said in a news release.

Juhlin admitted to the crime when interviewed by detectives.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Juhlin being held at the Sarasota County jail.

