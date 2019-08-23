Shots fired at vehicle that crashed into ditch in Sarasota, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators suspect gunshots were fired at a vehicle right before it crashed into a ditch in Sarasota on Friday.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a witness saw the vehicle crash into a ditch near the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 301, just south of University Drive at about 11:17 a.m.

Deputies said a black male got out of the vehicle and ran away. He has not been seen since.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Front Desk at 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

