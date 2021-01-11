LIVE NOW /
Police seek missing Sarasota woman, 44

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Sarasota are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing with her dog Sunday afternoon.

Police said Dawn Guzman, 44, was last seen in the area of 41st Street and Bayshore Road around 3 p.m. Sunday with her Chihuahua, Delilah, and some purple luggage. She was wearing dark sweatpants and either a gray Patriots sweater or another dark sweater.

Guzman is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sarasota Police at 941-316-1199.

