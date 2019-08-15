Police searching for wanted individual on foot in North Port area

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are urging residents to lock their doors and stay inside as they try to track down a wanted individual.

Police say 41-year-old Robert Steven Harrelson has fled on foot in the South Cranberry and Spice Lane area. Around 3 p.m., he was last seen on Spice Lane.

Harrelson is wanted on multiple felonies for drugs and weapons.

Police have currently set up a perimeter and are looking for him. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the search.

Students were not allowed to walk or ride home alone from Cranberry Elementary school. Parent pick-up and buses are as normal. However, parents should still expect some delays.

Police are urging any resident in the area to please lock their doors and stay inside until they are able to clear the area.

Harrelson was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes.

Please check back for updates.