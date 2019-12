VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a 91-year-old man who disappeared in Venice early Tuesday morning.

Police said Bohdan Kurylko left his home around 3:30 a.m. in a greenish-gray 2015 Acura MDX with the Florida tag IB50QF.

Replica of vehicle. (Photo: Venice Police Department)

Kurylko is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 195 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and a heavy build.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.

