Police searching for missing boater in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police and dive team members are currently searching for a missing boater.
Police say they are searching near South Lido Beach and are currently asking for residents to please avoid the area at this time.
No other information has been released.
Please check back for the latest updates.
